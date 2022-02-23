WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Beaufort hospital in Washington will offer free breast cancer screenings this Friday.

Women 40 years of age and older with at least one year since their last mammogram are eligible. Free screening eligibility is confirmed during phone registration and will include residency, age, income and insurance requirements.

Screenings will include a clinical breast exam and a 3D mammogram.

Space is limited and registration is required for the free screening. Register at (252) 975-8850.

The screenings will take place from 8:20 a.m. to noon at the Vidant Women’s Care, located at 1204 Brown Street in Washington.