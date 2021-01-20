Greensboro’s Mitchell Twins help people stay healthy

Arlene Mitchell and Darlene Mitchell have their individual interests and ideas, but they also enjoy being known as “The Mitchell Twins.”

The twin sisters grew up in Henderson and were three-sport athletes in high school – participating in track and field, volleyball and basketball.

They came to the Triad in 2003 on full volleyball scholarships at North Carolina A&T State University.

The sisters have been in Greensboro since graduating in 2007.

They are now business partners working as certified personal trainers under their brand Mitchell Twin Bodies.

“We just want to encourage everyone to stay up on their health,” Darlene said.

The two say the top priority is helping people better manage their overall wellness to prevent potential health complications in the future.

They use their social media platforms to encourage people to see fitness as something that can be fun and easily accessible.

“A lot of times, we as women, we wear a lot of hats. Wives, mothers, teachers, trainers, whatever it is that you are, you still can find time in the day to take time for yourself,” Arlene said.

When they aren’t training, the sisters are volleyball coaches at Dudley High School.

Darlene also teaches health and physical education at the school.

Their advice for people just starting their fitness journey or who need help with consistency is to focus on the reasons why they should make wellness a priority and to not procrastinate.

“Don’t make an excuse as to why you can’t do it,” Darlene said.

“Once you start, you’ve conquered the hardest part,” Arlene said.

To learn more about the programs offered under Mitchell Twin Bodies you can email Arlene and Darlene at mitchelltwins85@gmail.com.