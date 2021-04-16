Hyde County providing Community Assessment survey for residents

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. — Every three years, the Hyde County Health Department, in collaboration with local and regional partners, conducts a Community Health Assessment to evaluate the health of our county. As a part of this assessment, we distribute a community survey in order to gain feedback from community members and stakeholders regarding their views of health in Hyde County. The results of the survey are used to help improve the major health and community issues in our county.

Currently, the Hyde County Health Department is gearing up for the 2021 Community Health Assessment, and we need your help! As a resident of Hyde County, your feedback is crucial to this process. Be a part of making healthy changes in Hyde County today by completing the 2021 survey!

Please take a few minutes to complete this survey by visiting one of the following links:

English Survey: https://redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW

Spanish Survey: https://redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=YDLYHLEDL3

To complete a paper survey, please request a copy at the front desk of Hyde County Health Department. If you have any questions, please contact Anna Schafer at aschafer@hydecountync.gov or 252-926-4381.