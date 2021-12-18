KFC employee tests positive for Hepatitis A in Caldwell County, health officials say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A confirmed case of Hepatitis A has been identified in a worker at KFC in Hudson, according to the Caldwell County Public Health Director.

According to state guidelines, transmission to patrons at KFC is unlikely, so vaccination for restaurant patrons is not recommended at this time, health officials said.

“We are working closely with the restaurant, the State of North Carolina, and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Anna Martin, Caldwell County Public Health Director, said in a statement.

The person diagnosed with Hepatitis A is being treated, health officials said. Those who came in close contact with the patient have also been notified.

What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). HAV is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected. Hepatitis A is very contagious.

It is spread when someone unknowingly ingests the virus — even in microscopic amounts — through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can last up to 2 months and include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, and jaundice. Most people with hepatitis A do not have long-lasting illness.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is to get vaccinated.

The nation is experiencing a large Hepatitis A outbreak, and everyone is encouraged to check their Hepatitis A vaccination status.

Anyone who wishes to be vaccinated for Hepatitis A can call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8400 for a vaccination appointment.

The Health Department is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.