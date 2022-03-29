GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Your whole life can change in an instant.

That’s what Gary Smith found out recently. When going in for a doctor’s appointment in New Bern, the doctor found out that the Greenville resident was suffering from Fresenius Kidney disease. He was immediately rushed to dialysis to start treatment.

So the question is: How did this happen? How do you prevent it? 9OYS spoke to Smith and resident nurse Keiana Corprew, who was on hand to assist Smith with his new journey toward better health.

