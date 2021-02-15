Martin General easing some visitor restrictions

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — Due to the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and Martin County’s downgrade from a red (critical community spread) to an orange county (substantial community spread), Martin General Hospital has announced it has eased visitation restrictions.

Beginning Monday, patients may have one healthy adult age 18 or older visitor per day. This is for inpatient units only, not the Emergency Department. Updated restrictions are as follows:

One healthy adult (18+) visitor per day, per patient on inpatient units.

Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, the visitor may not reenter that day.

Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emergency Department visitation is at the discretion of the ED staff.

No visitors are allowed for COVID+ patients or patients awaiting COVID test results.

Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well. You can call the nurse’s desk to inquire about virtual visits.

Visitors must stop by the front desk before going to a patient room.

All visitors will be asked COVID screening questions.

Masks are mandatory at all times inside the hospital.

Exceptions may be made for patients in end-of-life care.

The hospital front entrance remains closed after 5 p.m. and on weekends until further notice. Anyone who needs to enter the hospital during those times should enter through the Emergency Department.

