NC exceeds 500,000 COVID-19 cases after adding nearly 20,000 over past 3 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials Saturday added three days worth of COVID-19 data together after taking two days off for Christmas.

During that time, there were 19,419 new cases added — including 7,703 of them on Thursday, the second-highest single-day total.

The 5,371 cases added Saturday also rank among the 20 days with the most new cases.

The new cases pushed the North Carolina case total past half a million, with 513,930 COVID-19 infections recorded since March.

There were 166 deaths reported over the past three days. The state did not say on which days those deaths were formally reported so we can’t specify any daily numbers. The North Carolina death toll from the disease is up to 6,526.

The numbers released Saturday indicate another three days with more than 3,000 people in hospitals across the state, making it five days in a row over 3,000 dating to Tuesday.

The hospitalization record was set Thursday with 3,098 and we’ve had two days of day-over-day drops since then, bringing us to 3,023 Saturday.

The percent positive showed signs of stability at 10.4 percent Saturday based on testing results from Christmas Eve and was at 10.1 percent and 10.3 percent on the two days before that.