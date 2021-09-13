NCSU, ECU students to compete in first-ever blood drive competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State University and East Carolina University will face off this week to see which school’s student body can donate the most blood.

Blood drives will be held all day at both schools from September 14-16 to boost community blood donations in a time of critical need. For a list of locations, click here.

This first-ever ENC Blood Bowl is hosted by community blood centers, The Blood Connection and both schools’ Student Government Associations.

The Blood Connection is the local blood provider for Vidant Health in Greenville and WakeMed Health, UNC Rex Healthcare, and about 30 other ENC hospitals. TBC also strives to help other communities when needed, especially during hurricane season.

After Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, TBC has committed to supplement the blood supply there until they can get back on their feet. That means TBC needs to see even more donors each day, to have enough blood products to cover all needs. Blood Bowl blood donors will have a direct impact on their community and others.

The public is invited on both campuses to donate blood. Blood donors will receive an exclusive Blood Bowl t-shirt and a $10 VISA card. The Blood Connection is offering COVID-19 antibody screening to all blood donors as well. The antibody screening will test each donor’s blood to see if it contains antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine and/or antibodies from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.