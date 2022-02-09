New grant approved by commissioners hopes to help substance abuse crisis in Onslow County community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In an effort to tackle the ongoing opioid crisis, the Onslow County Board Of Commissioners approved a grant from the Department of Justice to help those addicted at the Onslow County Detention Center.

The county has seen a 30% increase from 2020 in the number of overdoses. They said in 2021 there were over 1,000.

“That’s significant. And we know that this continues to be a problem. The commissioners several years ago set as one of their primary goals for staff to find ways to mitigate our mental health crisis and our substance use crisis in the community,” said Assistant County Manager, Sheri Slater.

Slater said the timeframe when people leave jail is crucial because that’s when they’re most likely going to resort back to old habits and begin using again. With this new grant, they hope to address these problems before their release. They also hope to break the cycle by setting up recovery housing, medical appointments, education, training and employment support all ahead of time.

The three target populations would be opioid-addicted pregnant women, those currently receiving medication-assisted treatment at the detention center and inmates with an opioid dependency with a misdemeanor conviction.

“This is all around better for our community, for our county and our taxpayer dollars, but it’s also better for those folks who had substance use issues and need to have that treatment,” said Slater.

This is all part of the county’s continuum of care, by training first responders and law enforcement, already having existing case managers at the detention center and having a crisis center for people to get care. The state General Assembly also just approved funds for a behavioral health urgent care here in the area.

“We have a team in the community that is always working towards figuring out where the gaps are and closing them to the best of our ability,” said Slater.