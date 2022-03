MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret Children’s Clinic is offering a grief support group for teens starting in April.

Officials said in the wake of the plane crash off the Carteret County coast that killed eight people, they invite them to come together and talk about their grief. They say it’s never too late or too early to reach out for help.

More details on the “In It Together” support group can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.