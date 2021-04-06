Non-profit to hold mobile over-the-counter medication event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina non-profit is coming to Pitt County to help people get over-the-counter medicines.

People will be able to get a bag of basics like sunscreen, vitamins and pain relievers for free. NC MedAssist organizers said since the start of the pandemic, the need for over-the-counter drugs has exploded.

“We’ve seen a 98% increase in attendance from county to county,” said Kenzie Luce with NC MedAssist. “There’s just so many people who are in need right now we just hope to help as much as possible.”

The event is set for April 24 at the Koinonia Christian Center, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you need items ahead of time, click here for more information.