NOW in ENC: Local psychiatrist shares how COVID-19 impacts mental health, how you can get help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for our new segment “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

This week, 9OYS digital reporter Kelci O’Donnell chats with Dr. Nathan Harper, M.D., Psychiatrist, Vidant Medical Center, and East Carolina University, about mental health.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, yet is often overlooked and stigmatized. During the pandemic, an average of 1 in 4 adults reported to be struggling mentally or with substance use according to the CDC.

Vidant Medical Center encourages the community to seek help for mental health and substance use issues. Both are treatable, and the sooner you seek help, the better, as with other physical ailments.

Learn about the following this week in ‘NOW in ENC’:

What is mental health?

Why is it so important to take care of our mental health?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic effected mental health?

What can we do to help those around us with their mental health?

What resources are available near me?