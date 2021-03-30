Local nutrition, wellness experts discuss healthy habits to use during the COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As more COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, people are getting back to daily activities like going out to eat or going to the gym.

9OYS spoke with nutrition and wellness professionals about how to jumpstart healthy living during the pandemic. They say they’ve seen an increase in weight gain during the pandemic for a number of reasons.

The loss of jobs, gyms shutting down and access to healthcare all played a role. Professionals say staying active can help improve mental health but consulting with your doctor should be the first step.

“Especially with telehealth there is a huge expansion of being able to meet with somebody like myself, a registered dietitian and having it covered by insurance,” said Tara Wind, the Dietetic Internship Director at East Carolina University.

As the pandemic continues, they suggest using online resources to keep track of progress and goals.

Allison Swart is the Health Promotion Coordinator at the Pitt County Health Department. She explains

“There are activity trackers, there are different apps that you can utilize, there’s also different activities on YouTube, you do want to be careful of what you’re choosing,” said Health Promotion Coordinator Allison Swart who works at the Pitt County Health Department

Health leaders say adopting healthy eating habits starts at home. Try stocking up your pantry with foods and snacks that are healthy.

“Things like fresh fruit or raw vegetables, like carrot sticks or maybe greek yogurt,” said Angie Watson, a diabetes wellness dietitian.

Reliable Sources of Nutrition and Health Information Online