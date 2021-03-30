Local nutrition, wellness experts discuss healthy habits to use during the COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As more COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, people are getting back to daily activities like going out to eat or going to the gym.
9OYS spoke with nutrition and wellness professionals about how to jumpstart healthy living during the pandemic. They say they’ve seen an increase in weight gain during the pandemic for a number of reasons.
The loss of jobs, gyms shutting down and access to healthcare all played a role. Professionals say staying active can help improve mental health but consulting with your doctor should be the first step.
“Especially with telehealth there is a huge expansion of being able to meet with somebody like myself, a registered dietitian and having it covered by insurance,” said Tara Wind, the Dietetic Internship Director at East Carolina University.
As the pandemic continues, they suggest using online resources to keep track of progress and goals.
Allison Swart is the Health Promotion Coordinator at the Pitt County Health Department. She explains
“There are activity trackers, there are different apps that you can utilize, there’s also different activities on YouTube, you do want to be careful of what you’re choosing,” said Health Promotion Coordinator Allison Swart who works at the Pitt County Health Department
Health leaders say adopting healthy eating habits starts at home. Try stocking up your pantry with foods and snacks that are healthy.
“Things like fresh fruit or raw vegetables, like carrot sticks or maybe greek yogurt,” said Angie Watson, a diabetes wellness dietitian.
Reliable Sources of Nutrition and Health Information Online
- eatright.org
- Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
- Detailed information on nutrition, healthy eating and cooking
- Find an RDN (Registered Dietitian Nutritionist)
- choosemyplate.gov
- United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Plate method for healthy eating
- nutrition.gov
- USDA
- Nutrition information as well as links to other government sites
- heart.org
- American Heart Association
- Dietary and lifestyle links to heart disease
- diabetes.org
- American Diabetes Association
- Information on diabetes and healthy lifestyles
- cancer.org
- American Cancer Society
- Information on various types of cancer and healthy lifestyle choices
- National Institutes of Health
- National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine.
- Complementary and alternative medicines are prone to misinformation so this reliable site helps navigate these areas
- Office of Dietary Supplements
- NIH’s Office of Dietary Supplements
- Comprehensive info on vitamins, minerals and other supplements.
- National Heart Lung and Blood Institute
- NIH’s National Heart Lung and Blood Institute
- Information on diet and heart disease.
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- Information on digestive diseases and weight management
- Mayo Clinic
- Covers the gamut of health topics including nutrition
- Linus Pauling Institute
- Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University
- Terrific information on vitamins and minerals.
- pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
- A search engine for scientific journals where you can research most any health-related subject