Pitt County organization works in collaboration to provide free healthcare to the uninsured

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since 1998, a collaboration between Brody School of Medicine, Pitt County and Vidant Health has been providing medical care to people in need.

Even during a global pandemic, the organization wouldn’t let anything stop it from helping.

It’s called the Pitt County Care Clinic, and it provides free medical care to those who cannot afford health insurance in the community. It’s all possible thanks to med students at East Carolina University who volunteer their time.

Students from Brody School of Medicine as well as other students in the medical field at ECU spend their Sunday afternoons giving back to the community. With support from Pitt County, as well as Vidant Health, they are able to provide on-site evaluations and can even provide supplemental medications.

Throughout the course of COVID, the organization had to limit the amount of patients they could see, as well as their hours to every other Sunday. However, they made sure to keep the clinic doors open. Organizers say they see an average of about 13 patients in a given afternoon with needs ranging from primary care to acute illness care.

Co-executive directors of Pitt County Care Clinic, Bridget Gallagher and Emily Parks, say it’s a great opportunity as students to be able to interact with the community of Greenville beyond campus.

“I’d say giving back to the community and just getting to spend time with them, especially as first and second years. All of your time is spent reading a book, so it’s really important to remember why we got into this,” said Gallagher.

Parks added it’s sometimes tough to spend Sunday afternoons volunteering, but it’s always worth it.

“I think one of the biggest thing is that even after a day of working at clinic, we’re exhausted, we’ve been answering questions and making sure all the patients get seen and everything happens the way we want it to,” Parks said. “I’m tired, but I feel rewarded.”

Anyone in need of free medical care can visit the clinic at the Pitt County Health Department every other Sunday from noon to 4 pm.