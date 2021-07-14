Online Originals: Heat safety during the summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know it’s getting hot out there.

FEMA is offering some handy tips we can all use to beat the heat during the summer months. It defines extreme heat as anything above 90 degrees for at least 2-3 days.

Remember:

Extreme heat can occur quickly and without warning.

Older adults, children and sick or overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat.

Humidity increases the feeling of heat as measured by a heat index.

IF YOU ARE UNDER AN EXTREME HEAT WARNING:

Find air conditioning.

Avoid strenuous activities.

Wear light clothing.

Check on family members and neighbors.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

For more details and tips, click on the Ready.gov website here.