Online Originals: Migraine Awareness Month marks growing health issue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — About 39 million people in the United States suffer from migraines and about 1 billion people worldwide suffer from them overall, according to migraine.com.

Because of this, migraines are the third most common illness in the world.

“Just about everyone has had a headache where you pop a pill, whether it’s a Motrin, Tylenol, Aleve, something over the counter and it goes away,” said Nurse Practitioner Renee Richardson from ECU Neurology. “It doesn’t interfere with your day, it doesn’t keep you from doing your normal activities versus a migraine is a little more intense and has more levels to it.”

So, what are the symptoms of a migraine? Some symptoms include: headaches, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound and visual effects.

Women and people ages 18 to 44 are at higher risks for getting migraines.

What can you do if you believe you might be suffering from this health condition?

“Now the development of these new migraine medications, has really allowed practitioners the ability to help our patients in a way that we have not been able to for years now,” said Richardson.

For people living with migraines, it’s important to understand the triggers for them such as stress, weather changes, skipping meals and dehydration.

“Those are just some examples of triggers for some people, so that’s the difference between the cause, which is what’s actually happening in your brain versus what is triggering it for each individual person,” said Richardson.

If you or someone you know is suffering from migraines, Richardson and other health officials say there are treatment options available. You can see some of them listed here.