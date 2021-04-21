Onslow Women’s Center creates display for sexual assault survivors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and a new visual installation is hoping to shut down the myth that a person’s clothing contributes to them becoming victims of sexual abuse.

The “What I Was Wearing” at Finders Keepers in Jacksonville is an installation of eight mannequins ranging in size and shape. The mannequins are wearing the clothes that sexual assault victims had on at the time of their assault.

“The awareness and the point of this display, the exhibit, is really making people aware it doesn’t matter the age, the clothes … that you can be a victim of sexual assault,” said Maria Justice, the manager at Finders Keepers.

The installation will be available to see through Saturday. The store is located at 1241 Hargett St. and is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can reach the Onslow Women’s Center crisis line at (910) 347-4000.