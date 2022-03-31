GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pitt County Department of Social Services has teamed up with Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina to bring awareness to it.

Friday at noon, DSS will hold a special “Planting of the Pinwheels” in front of the county office building, located at 1717 West 5th Street in Greenville.

Introduced in 2008 by Prevent Child Abuse America, the blue pinwheel serves as the national symbol for child abuse prevention through Pinwheels for Prevention. Approximately 125 blue pinwheels will be placed in the roundabout in front of the county offices, where they will remain on display throughout the month of April.

This is to represent the children that the Pitt County Department of Social Services staff work for daily to ensure a safe and healthy childhood. All staff, along with those in attendance, are encouraged to wear the color blue in a show of support.

On April 24th from 11 am to 1 pm, you can join DSS staff as they begin to close out the last week of April, hosting the Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Walk. The community walk will be held at the Greenville Town Common.

To learn more about the efforts of DSS staff to prevent, recognize, and end child abuse, along with specific ways you can help, call Pitt County DSS at 252-902-1110.