Plymouth physician who served 45 years in Washington County resigns

PLYMOUTH, N.C. — A familiar face in medicine in Plymouth and Washington County for 45 years is resigning.

For the past 45 years Dr. Robert Venable has been a beloved member of the staff and solidified Washington Regional Medical Center and Plymouth Primary Care Clinic as trusted healthcare organizations in the Eastern North Carolina region. During his tenure he cared for thousands of patients and mentored many rising providers.

The family medicine specialist has announced his resignation. The hospital’s board of directors accepted his resignation, effective April 7.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to work with the hospital and Plymouth Primary Care … These institutions mean a great deal to the patients and residents of this area,” says Dr. Venable

He will remain at the organization for the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and effective transition of care for all patients. Plymouth Primary Care continues taking new patients under the direction of Dr. Amanze Ugoji.

“On behalf of the entire WRMC and PPC communities, we thank Dr. Venable for the wisdom and compassion he’s given our patients throughout his decades of service,” said Frank Avignone, Chief Executive Officer of Washington Regional Medical Center. “It has been a pleasure working with Dr. Venable.

“Looking ahead, we will honor the legacy he has built by dedicating the clinic to his work and continue increasing the health and wellness of the residents of Plymouth and the surrounding areas.”