PPEs to be made available for farmers dealing with coronavirus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A state agency is making personal protective equipment available to farmers dealing with the coronavirus.

Farmers have until Wednesday to place their orders. The NC Department of Health & Human Services is making the PPEs available free of charge. The gear includes masks, hair and shower covers, goggles and gloves.

State officials said they are making the PPEs available because farmers and their employees are already stretched thin financially by the pandemic and may be unable to afford the cost without help.

To sign up for the PPEs, click here.

