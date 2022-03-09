GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is launching a new and free educational program to offer financial management for caregivers.

The program was created by a grant from the US Administration for Community Living and the Department of Health & Human Services. Brooke Vallely, the Alzheimer’s Association program manager for the Greenville area said handling finances for someone suffering from Alzheimer’s can be challenging, especially if they’re in the progressed stages but advises caregivers to plan ahead.

“Being able to do this earlier is very empowering for the person and individual to say, this is what I want,” Vallely said.

The inaugural event will be held through a webinar on March 29. Click here to find out more and to register.

Event organizers say while the inaugural program is virtual, the program will be offered in person or virtually beginning in April.