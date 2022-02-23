GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization based in Greenville that promotes youth in the Black community and their well-being will be offering a Zoom chat on Friday as a way to promote their mental and physical health.

Project Lyfeelee is a non-profit organization that focuses on the importance of promoting physical, mental and emotional health as well as introducing and engaging the youth in a positive pathway to be successful.

On Friday they will be hosting their Mental Health Awareness in the Black Community open discussion seminar for ages 12-18 years old. Alicia Harper, executive director of Project Lyfelee Inc., said some of the topics that will be discussed will be mental and physical health within the African American community.

“Our services bring positive life within the community by targeting the adolescent population ages 12 to 18 years old,” Harper said. “We currently provide social group sessions, community networking opportunities and outings, and we develop individual life plans, which aims towards enhancing youth development.”

If you would like any more information, including details on how to get in on the Zoom meeting, call (252) 375-4477, email lyfeLee.investment@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page.