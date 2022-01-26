Rabid raccoon found in Kinston, bites woman and dog, officials say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Health Department has received information from the North Carolina State Laboratory that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

Earlier this week, officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a call about a raccoon that had entered a residence and bitten a person and the person’s dog. The officers were able to capture the animal in the residence, which was located in the northwestern part of the Kinston between Carey Road and Herritage Street.

“I want to remind people that rabies is a dangerous disease for both people and animals,” LCHD Director Pamela Brown said. “Please let the Health Department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid. Please do not approach or touch an animal that could be rabid; call Animal Control instead.”

To keep pets safe, residents should have pets vaccinated for rabies and keep them away from stray or wild animals.

For questions or concerns about rabies, please call the LCHD at (252) 526-4200. For information about vaccinating pets for rabies, please contact a veterinarian