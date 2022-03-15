GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report discovered challenges both doctors and the American people face in understanding and diagnosing mild cognitive impairment. MCI is described by subtle changes in memory and thinking.

In America, it is estimated that 10-15% of individuals with MCI go on to develop dementia each year. And as the United States population of age 65 and older continues to grow (from 58 million in 2021 to 88 million by 2050), so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias given increased risk of dementia with advancing age.

The 2022 Facts and Figures report provides a look at the national statistics on Alzheimer’s disease throughout North Carolina:

More Americans are living with the disease – An estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older had Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021, including 180,000 in North Carolina.

– An estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older had Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021, including 180,000 in North Carolina. Alzheimer’s is a leading cause of death – Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased an alarming 145% since 2000. In North Carolina, there were 4,508 deaths, a 161% increase.

– Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased an alarming 145% since 2000. In North Carolina, there were 4,508 deaths, a 161% increase. Many families and friends are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers – In North Carolina, 356,000 caregivers provided a total of 514 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $7.3 billion.

– In North Carolina, 356,000 caregivers provided a total of 514 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $7.3 billion. The costs are unsustainable – In 2022, the total national cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementia is projected to reach $321 billion. Here in North Carolina the Medicaid costs of caring for people with Alzheimer’s are estimated at $1.3 billion. By 2025, these costs are projected to increase by 22%.

– In 2022, the total national cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementia is projected to reach $321 billion. Here in North Carolina the Medicaid costs of caring for people with Alzheimer’s are estimated at $1.3 billion. By 2025, these costs are projected to increase by 22%. Significant shortage in dementia care workforce will affect care – For the first time, the report looks at the dementia care workforce and whether it is meeting the demands of the growing number of people being diagnosed. In North Carolina, there are 158 geriatricians. By 2050, that number needs to increase by 238% to meet the care demands of those age 65 and older. There are 63,400 home health and personal care aides in North Carolina, but we need to increase that number by 23% by 2028 to meet projected care demands.

“The new Facts and Figures report clearly outlines the burden that many North Carolina families are going through,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter.