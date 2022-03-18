JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Community Outreach is putting forth a renewed effort to help residents in the area.

On Friday, the organization held its second annual resource event. About 25 vendors took part to help with different community issues. Some of those include mental health, food assistance, health education and housing assistance. Organizers said the event is a way to let the community know what resources are available.

“When they need help, or in a time of need, you know, there are people out here that can provide them, services that they may not know about here,” says Rosh Foskey, clinic director for the Care and Community Clinic.

If you missed out Friday, the next outreach event to look out for is the diabetes education fair. It will be held May 13 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Onslow Community Outreach at 1210 Hargett St. In Jacksonville.

You can receive a free A1C test and other diabetic education and information.