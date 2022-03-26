(WGHP) — Access to a rural hospital could be the difference between life and death.

Rural hospitals report seeing sicker and poorer patients than urban hospitals, and 25% of them across the county are at risk of closing their doors to patients by 2023.

That’s according to a study done by Chartis Center, which works with rural hospitals.

“If we don’t pay better attention to it, we are going to hear more and more sad stories about communities losing their health system,” stressed April Thornton with Randolph Health.

Two years ago, her hospital was among those at risk of closing.

In 2021, they were able to merge with a Tennessee-based company, American Healthcare System, and have since bounced back.

However, their success is what other rural hospitals are desperate to replicate.

The reason so many rural hospitals could close is financial limitations. The federal funding many of them received to fight COVID has run out.

“Urban centers see some of these same things, too. They just have a bigger capacity. They can absorb more than we can,” April explained.

She said that many of the situations Randolph Health has dealt with are mirrored in other rural communities.

For example, rural hospitals see patients who are sicker and more limited financially than urban hospitals.

“Heart disease, mental health, overdoses. We are much higher than the state average,” April explained of Randolph County. “Then you couple that…15 percent…are uninsured. So our community has sicker, poorer people who need help and who need access to help.”

That also makes it harder to seek reimbursement for treatment.

Chartis Center found that since 2010, seven rural hospitals have closed in North Carolina, two of which were in the Triad. One was in Beaufort County and another was in Washington County, though it eventually reopened.

By 2023, 26% to 30% of rural hospitals in North Carolina could be in that same position.

It is not known exactly which rural hospitals are included in that.

The State Department of Health and Human Services has a Rural Hospital Program that provides grants to rural hospitals with fewer than 49 beds.

So far, it’s helped 23 rural counties and 32 hospitals.

If rural hospitals do begin to close, April stressed that the ripple effects in the community could be endless.

“You don’t just lose healthcare…you probably lose your largest employer then tax base. How are you going to entice more companies to come? So there is a huge ripple,” she said.