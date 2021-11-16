Sentara Healthcare offering free mental health resources to healthcare professionals in Virginia and North Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Sentara Healthcare say they are offering free mental health and emotional resources to physicians and medical providers throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

The latest move is an extension of Sentara’s partnership with meQuilibrium (“meQ” for short) at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through meQ, Sentara employees have been able to receive personalized resources tailored to their mental and emotional needs.

Medical professionals have been faced with daily occupational stressors, recognized for quite some time and exacerbated by the pandemic. Sentara Healthcare officials say they are committed to helping the healthcare community improve their emotional wellbeing.

The new extension will offer expanded mental and emotional health resources to up to 40,000 medical professionals practicing in North Carolina or Virginia with an active National Provider Identifier (NPI), regardless of their affiliation with Sentara Healthcare.

Those with an NPI include medical doctors (MDs), nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician’s associates (PAs).

meQ is the currently only clinically validated platform working in behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and analytics to help workforces. With the latest update from Sentara, up to 40,000 community healthcare providers will gain free access to the app for one full year.

To sign up and create your own profile, click here.

Who is eligible for the care?