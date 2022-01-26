Study finds healthy side effects with clinically-formulated foods

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — With heart disease becoming more of a factor in North Carolina, new studies provide hope for avoiding high cholesterol, which affects 1 in 2 adults over the age of 50.
With health issues rising with growing COVID infections, this study published in the Journal of Nutrition showcases a practice of “Medicine Food.” As many as 94 million Americans suffer from high cholesterol, which is the leading factor in heart disease. So, many people are looking for a way to still enjoy food and avoid medications with life-changing side effects.
With this “food as medicine” method, maybe more citizens would have more options than the doctor-prescribed medicine some may be uneasy about.
“Based on the outcomes seen in our study, using this type of food as medicine approach expands the options for medical professionals and patients,” said Stephen Kopecky, M.D, FACC, cardiologist and director of the Statin Intolerance Clinic at Mayo Clinic. “Many patients who are unwilling or unable to take statin drugs may be able to help manage their high cholesterol, or hyperlipidemia with a realistic food-based intervention.”
By changing out what patients were normally eating with Step One Foods, a two-times-a-day food program created to lower LDL cholesterol, research found cholesterol reductions dropped rapidly over the course of 30 days. While the numbers vary (some people’s LDL levels dropped 9% when others dropped 30%), this is great news for people who want a tastier option to become more healthy.
This international study was conducted at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and Richardson Centre at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba. While something as completely changing your diet would be extremely difficult for the patients, the study did something more streamlined.
By using whole-food-based Step One snacks during the 30 day period using ingredients that lower cholesterol, the participants were told to exchange similar foods they were previously eating. With small steps instead of complete 180-degree lifestyle change, there is renewed hope for those living with this condition.
For more information on this study or Step One Foods, click here.