Suicide prevention resources: Everything you need to know if you need help in Greenville

FILE – Miss USA Cheslie Kryst appears onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – These are trying times for most people in 2022. Concerns over job security, COVID cases numbers rising and numerous other things can weigh on a person’s mind.

Over the weekend, North Carolina lost an extremely rare talent when we learned of the death of Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra.” New York City police said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning.

Remembering former Miss NC and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst after untimely death

Her family confirmed her death in a statement on Sunday.

Kryst, a former Division I athlete, former Miss North Carolina, and an attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

So you may ask why with all these credits and achievements to her professional life would someone decide to take their own life? Here in North Carolina, we have numerous resources for people who are at risk.

North Carolina’s Suicide Prevention Resource Center has state and community organizations, Suicide Grantees like East Carolina University and the University of North Carolina and Prevention Plans for those who are at risk. There’s also North Carolina’s chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention which lets you volunteer with the program.

Stressed? Need to talk? Call the HOPE4NC Helpline 1-855-587-3463 or CLICK HERE.