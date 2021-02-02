Trillium Health recognized for program to address LGBTQ health disparities in children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization in Eastern North Carolina is being recognized for a program addressing health disparities among LGBTQ children.
Trillium Health resources received the Social Justice Award from the i2iCenter for Integrative Health. The award is for Trillium’s Project OUTreach, aimed at reducing health challenges for those children who identify at LGBTQ, who face an increased risk of suicide, lack of acceptance and clinical support.
Organizers said families accepting their children’s sexuality can improve mental and physical health.
“Families who connect a child with an LGBTQ role model, families who welcome the child’s friends into their home, families who support their gender expression help them talk about their identity, stand up for their child when they’re not accepted,” said Trillium’s Director of Network Development Adrienne Beatty. “Those types of behaviors in a family setting can actually reduce the risk of suicide by eight times.”
