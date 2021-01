GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health leaders announced on Tuesday they had opened three new COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations for eligible patients.

Clinics in Tarboro, Wallace and Wilson opened Monday morning at 9 a.m. Vaccines are given out by appointment only.

Vidant leaders expect appointments to fill up quickly. They’re encouraging people to be patient. Members of the health system expect it to take months to vaccinate all eligible patients.

