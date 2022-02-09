Vidant doctors emphasize importance of heart health during American Heart Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — February is American Heart Month.

It’s a time for people to focus on their cardiovascular health. Vidant Medical doctors say heart health often gets put on the back burner, but it’s not something we should take lightly.

Dr. Aundrea Oliver is a thoracic surgeon at Vidant and an assistant professor at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. She said we can make improving cardiovascular health part of our everyday routines.

“There’s certain things that you can do and everyday choices that are small things that can help people live healthier lives,” she said.

Oliver said there are several factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease.

“The biggest issue for our communities here in Eastern North Carolina, but in general for the United States, is smoking,” she said.

Other factors include obesity, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

“Having good blood pressure control can be the difference between having organ damage like heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease and having a long and full and healthy life,” said Oliver.

Specific groups of people are more susceptible to heart disease.

“We’re actually seeing that there are more women who are actually suffering from the sequelae of heart disease,” said the doctor. “There’s a disproportionate amount of heart disease, heart attack and mortality-related around heart disease in our native population that exceeds all other ethnic groups.”

Oliver said there are a few reasons why.

“I do think that it’s access to healthcare,” she said. “I do think that it’s access to support around healthy lifestyles that can disproportionately affect different groups that are suffering from heart disease.”

Oliver said there are high mortality rates in states with larger rural areas, like North Carolina.

“We find that people of any ethnic group, when they actually fall into a less populated, less heavily medically supported region, the outcomes aren’t as good,” she said.

There are several ways to improve heart health. Oliver said it’s as easy as going on a walk for 10 minutes twice per day. You can also eat smaller portions and introduce more healthy options into your diet.