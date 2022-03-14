GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop, Vidant Health is adjusting its visitation access across its entire hospital system.

In a post on its website, Vidant officials say they are expanding visitation across its system, including for COVID-positive patients. Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Vidant will still require visitors to wear surgical masks provided at screening stations or personal N95/KN95 masks as long as they are clean, intact, without a valve and have no visible gaps.

Health officials say that despite the encouraging trend of cases, “it remains vitally important for community members to continue to practicing safety measures such as washing hands, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.”

For the latest information on Vidant’s visitor restrictions, click here or visit VidantHealth.com/VisitingVidant.