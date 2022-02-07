Vidant Health brings new patient care option to Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. – Vidant Health announced the opening of a new immediate care location in Edenton on Jan. 26.

Vidant Immediate Care – Edenton will be the only immediate care clinic in Edenton, filling an important need for the community, and will serve both adults and children.

Vidant serves a vast, underserved region of more than 1.4 million people, many of whom face high rates of chronic diseases, lack access to care and are uninsured. The new clinic helps meet an immediate need for community members living in and around Edenton by providing services that can treat patients, refer patients to specialists and help connect patients with primary care providers. Vidant Immediate Care – Edenton is a community investment, expanding access to care in an area with limited care options.

“Vidant Health is proud to open Vidant Immediate Care – Edenton to provide high-quality care to community members,” said Megan S. Booth-Mills, FACHE, administrator, regional operations, Vidant Medical Group. “This clinic will enhance access to care and is another example of how Vidant strives to meet the mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. The clinic will provide convenient care options closer to home for the surrounding area and represents an important investment that fills a community need.”

Vidant Immediate Care – Edenton will offer treatment for a variety of issues including cold and flu-like illnesses, bee stings and insects bites, skin rashes or infections, sore/strep throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, sprains, strains and other minor injuries and illnesses.

Immediate care fills a vital gap for those experiencing an illness or injury that is not life threatening but cannot wait for an appointment with their primary care provider. Immediate care is appropriate when an illness or injury requires care within 24 hours but is not serious enough to go to the emergency department. This includes minor accidents, sprains, burns, fever, gastrointestinal issues, skin rashes and infections.

“Bringing an immediate care clinic to Edenton can help reduce unnecessary emergency department visits that usually include longer wait times. This ensures resources are available for those experiencing a true emergency like a heart attack or stroke,” said Brian Harvill, president of Vidant Chowan Hospital. “If you are experiencing a non-emergent issue but cannot wait to be seen by your primary care provider, please visit Vidant Immediate Care – Edenton. Expanding access to health care, especially in the midst of the pandemic, helps ensure our community members receive the high-quality care they deserve.”

Vidant Health Immediate Care – Edenton will initially open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and will adjust hours to fit community needs. Heather Pfahlert, PA-C, will practice at the immediate care and has 17 years of experience, including in the emergency department.

The practice is located at 701 Luke St., Suite C, Edenton, N.C. 27932. The clinic accepts walk-ins, but we encourage patients to call ahead for suggested times to help reduce their wait. To contact the immediate care, please call 252-482-6811 or visit VidantHealth.com/ImmediateCareEdenton.