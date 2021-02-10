Vidant Health expands visitations for its hospitals, clinics, emergency rooms

GREENVILLE, NC. — As Vidant Health continues to respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic across North Carolina, we are taking steps to ensure the safety of all. Vidant remains vigilant with its screening process for all visitors, entry requirements and visitor restrictions by department.

In response to decreased community spread and team member and community vaccination efforts, Vidant is carefully expanding visitation. Effective 7 a.m. Thursday, Vidant will allow one healthy adult visitor, who is screened and masked at all times at most hospitals and clinics across the system during specified hours.

Exceptions to these new restrictions include Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and clinics, which will continue to prohibit visitors, and Vidant North Hospital and clinics, which will allow one visitor from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. effective Feb. 16.

Visitors may not leave and re-enter, or switch out with another visitor during hours of visitation for the day.

