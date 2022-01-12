Vidant health experts give tips on what you need to know treating COVID at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Once you test positive for COVID it’s much too late to go out and get the items you need to help reduce pain.

However, health officials at Vidant are recommending N95 masks instead of cloth, as that’s what their healthcare workers are doing to be proactive. They also encourage you to have some drugstore items on hand to help with symptoms if testing positive.

“I certainly recommend for people who are sick, that you have supportive care. That is you want to make sure to drink plenty of fluids, and so you might want to have those on hand. Advil is a good idea if you’re having a fever. I certainly recommend that. Typically I recommend acetaminophen, which is well tolerated as long as you’re not allergic that’s a good idea to have on hand as well,” said Mott Blair, a family physician with Vidant Medical Group.

Dr. Blair says he can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear at a minimum a surgical mask, wash hands, and try to avoid close contact.

