Vidant Health hosts free mental health webinar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — May is Mental Health Month and here in Eastern North Carolina, Vidant Medical Center is offering a free Mental Health Matters webinar series open to the public.

Wednesday’s topic was “Mental Health in the Era of COVID-19, What we Know and How to be Resilient.” According to the Centers for Disease Control, 40 percent of adults report struggling with mental health or substance use during the pandemic. The webinar’s goal is to discuss ways individuals can recognize and cope with these effects.

Each week, experts present a different topic to provide insight and information. Dr. Christopher Crotty, a psychiatrist with Vidant and East Carolina University, was this week’s guest.

“Four thousand people who had COVID were studied and it turns out, months after the fact, that over 50% made the criteria for major depressive disorder,” Crotty said in the webinar. “… So that is going to show that there are some outcomes we were not really anticipating from this virus.

The final webinar in this series is next Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. You can join the topic of that event, which involves substance use and abuse. To find Wednesday’s webinar, click this link. To watch other webinars, click this link.