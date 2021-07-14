Vidant Health to hold second Wellness on the Waterfront this Friday at Washington waterfront

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health is working to put you back on track in the journey to overall health after the coronavirus pandemic.

Vidant-Beaufort Hospital will be holding its second Wellness on the Waterfront series this Friday. People can get free screenings while taking in the beauty of the Washington waterfront. The first event was on June 18.

The program’s organizer, Community Health Improvement Coordinator for Vidant-Beaufort Hospital Jennifer Lewis, said preventing disease is as important as treating disease.

“Folks weren’t getting out a lot during COVID and they were putting their preventative care on hold. so as people are starting to get out we thought we would create an event,” Lewis said.

Free screenings include height, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and Body Mass Index. The next event will be this Friday and Aug. 20 at Mac Hodges Festival Park.