Vidant Medical Center offers summer heat safety tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can feel it when you step outside.

The warmer, drier weather we are experiencing here in Eastern North Carolina is here. With this hot weather, Vidant Medical Center is offering some summer heat safety tips.

Several tips to follow include applying sunscreen if you are going to spend time outdoors. Also, don’t forget to drink plenty of water, keep kids hydrated because they are at greater risk for heat strokes and never leave a child or pet unattended in your vehicle.

“Children cannot cool themselves,” said Ellen Walston, Vidant’s Injury Prevention Program coordinator. “Pets can’t cool themselves. That’s why they pant and sweat through their pads and you just cannot leave a child or pet or senior adult in the car for even one minute. They heat so quickly and can present a tremendous danger.”

Officials say if you see a child or pet stuck inside a car, call 911 immediately.