Working from home healthier for 1.2 million North Carolinians, study reports

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Are long commutes affecting your emotional happiness? A new study says yes.

A study by Swiss economists are stating that people who take long commutes to work regularly are really unhappy. The people who suffer from long commutes have a likelihood of becoming obese and suffer from high blood pressure by 6% for every hour spent commuting.

So how do you combat all these health problems? Working from home seems to be the answer. The study revealed that 1.2 million North Carolinians who used to commute over an hour per day before the pandemic, are now working from home and are living healthier lives.

A survey of 1,000 employees by 1AND1 Life stated that 58% said the biggest benefit of not commuting to work is being able to spend more time with family while 20% said they’re getting in more hours of sleep every day.

More workers who stay home also mention that they can get a daily workout done more regularly.

