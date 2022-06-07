Hello ENC! hosts

Meghan Mamlock and Ciara Sutherland

Meet Meghan and Ciara

Meghan joined the Hello ENC! lifestyle show in March of 2022. She is currently the host and producer for the weekday show on Eastern North Carolina’s CW.

Meghan comes to WNCT from WJFW- NBC 12 in Rhinelander, Wisc., where she was a morning anchor and a multimedia journalist, focusing on healthcare stories and small business community impact stories.

Before her career in broadcast television, she earned two degrees from Colby-Sawyer College, a BA in Media Studies, and a BS in Healthcare Management in 2017. While there, she was on the Division III swim team qualifying for New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association (NEISDA) Championships all four years. And during her junior spring semester, she did a study abroad program at Bond University in Australia.

Shes originally from Cape Cod, Mass. This ocean gal is passionate about all things water, pop culture, celebrity gossip, food, traveling and what’s trending.

She says she can’t wait to explore ENC and share my journey and discoveries with you, the viewers!

You can send your fun, positive, lifestyle story ideas to mmamlock@wnct.com.

Ciara Sutherland says she is literally obsessed with music. Don’t ask her to pick a favorite song because she says all of ‘em.

She loves to sing in the rain, although she said she’s not about to soak up her hair, makeup or good shoes on purpose! She can share Gene Kelly’s stylistic bliss of seeing rainbows in the rain while being fashion-forward.

When she’s not traveling, staying hydrated or eating at cultural restaurants, she enjoys the simple things like spending time with family and watching her favorite crime drama.

If you’re wondering what’s her motto? Face your fears and get on that rollercoaster!