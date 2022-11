In this part 2 of ART-C, “C” speaks with a merman and merwoman and the architecture firm KUTONOTUK and the Atlantic Beach mayor shares more details about one of the main reasons people come to the beach. Follow “C” on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!