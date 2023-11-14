In this episode, “C” checks the 19th Annual Whirligig Festival in Wilson. Art enthusiasts came and saw the famous works of Vollis Simpson at the Whirligig Park and there was plenty of entertainment for the entire family.

There was also an MJ Dance Contest where participants battled dance to “Beat It” for a BIG prize. Max Lamont, a BIG Michael Jackson fan won the grand prize of $500.

Who’s BAD Music gave us the ULTIMATE Michael Jackson experience with MJ Tribute artist James “Light” Times III and his band of multitalented and skillful musicians.

