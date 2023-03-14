For 100 years The Alliance for Young Artist and Writers have been honoring talented students scholastic achievements with the annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Based in New York, they start with regional affiliates like ECU & the School of Art & Design who recently took over hosting the exhibition in 2020 from Barton College who hosted for 40 years. The Assistant Director of Photography Daniel Kariko shares with “C” about their 3rd scholastic art awards exhibition.

