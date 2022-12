Have you wondered what your alter ego would like if it came to life? In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” chats with Elizabeth Laul Healey of Iconostar Art about their life-sized sculptures that represent strong, beautiful, fierce women and girl power to the highest degree! Follow @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!