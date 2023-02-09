In this episode, Liz Steiner curator of Grounded & Shared Pasts, Divergent Futures exhibition at Emerge Gallery & Art Center shares how their show highlights the legacy of the ECU Metals Program as well as demonstrate its connection to the field at large. Metal artists who were selected to participate in “Shared Pasts, Divergent Futures” created various pieces of jewelry and other works that create a tree which links our shared past with our divergent futures. Noelle Gunn also shares her “Grounded: Miracles and Memories” exhibition, a fascinating installation of found objects, fabrics, and papers. Follow @HeyitsC_TV on Instagram.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!