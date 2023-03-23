In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” meets up with 2 featured artists at Torrey Stroud’s City Art Gallery in Greenville with unique painting styles. ECU Pirate Mark Kelvin Horton who spent 18 years in New York working as a creative director in various advertising agencies. During those years he continued to nurture his craft in fine art and in 2001 he devoted himself to painting full-time and returned back to his Southern roots. Hilarie Lambert whose artwork reflects her quirky personality and sense humor. 🤪 Follow @HeyitsC_TV

