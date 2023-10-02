In this episode, “C” gets an in-depth learning experience about the oldest photographic printing process in the history of photography with Educational Coordinator Briana Earl who shares all about the original blueprint. Attendees got a chance to harvest our own flowers to create unique botanical cyanotypes.

