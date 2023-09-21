In this episode, “C” meets a Kinston culinary artist who shares how she began designing and making cakes which led to her bakery business “Breezy Treats.”

Kendra Howell brings in some delicious treats and shows off her homemade lavender cake she made in loving memory of a close friend. Breezy Treats is here to “make your sweet dreams come true!”

If you wanna treat yourself visit www.breezytreatscakery.wizsite.com/breezytreats to learn more about Breezy Treats and how you can place a customized order.