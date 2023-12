In this episode, “C” checks out the Holiday Artist Market at Emerge Gallery & Art Center. Their annual holiday sale features over 40 artists from ENC and alumni from ECU. Marketing and Exhibits Director, Sarah Lazure shares some things people may be shopping for during the holidays and shoppers share their holiday finds.

